Pep hints Ederson could take City's next penalty February 9, 2021 23:40 0:28 min Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested goalkeeper Ederson could take the next penalty for the league leader. News Manchester City Football Premier League Pep guardiola Ederson