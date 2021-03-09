It is now 13-and-a-half months since Aguero – fourth on the competition's all-time scorers list – added to his 180 Premier League goals.

A meniscus injury requiring surgery during Project Restart ended his 2019-2020 campaign and further knee soreness, a hamstring injury and a bout of coronavirus have restricted him to a bit-part role this time around.

Aguero started last month's 2-1 win over West Ham but has been an unused substitute for the other five league games since he shook the effects of COVID-19, including as his team-mates laboured to a 2-0 home defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

It seemed reasonable to ask, as City's 21-match winning streak ebbed away, if Aguero was not the man for that situation in the Manchester derby, how frequently is the 32-year-old likely to fit into Guardiola's plans before his contract expires in June?