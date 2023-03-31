FIFA announced during the week that the 30-month suspension handed to Paratici by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in January would extend beyond Italian football.

Spurs were caught cold by the timing of the announcement and released a statement to announce they were "urgently seeking further clarification from FIFA" regarding Paratici's situation.

The 50-year-old's appeal will be held on 19 April, but it was confirmed by Tottenham on Saturday (AEDT) that he will step back from his duties until then.

"In view of FIFA's decision, Fabio has agreed with the club that he will take an immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of his appeal," a separate Spurs statement read.

Paratici was one of 11 individuals banned by the FIGC in January after Juventus was found guilty of alleged breaches in relation to historical transfer dealings.

Juve was docked 15 points in Serie A as part of the punishment, with Paratici and the club denying any wrongdoing and lodging an appeal to the Italian Olympic Committee.

Then-chairman Andrea Agnelli and former director Pavel Nedved were hit with 24 and eight month bans respectively, which they are also appealing in April.

Paratici's leave of absence comes at a time when Spurs are on the lookout for a new head coach after the sacking of Antonio Conte last week.