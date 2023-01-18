United looked destined to go second in the Premier League thanks to Bruno Fernandes' first-half opener but ultimately paid the price for their apparent decision to sit on the narrow lead.

Although it was United who survived the game's first scare when Palace hit the crossbar in the 40th minute, it was deserved leader as Bruno Fernandes netted on the stroke of half-time.

But it committed far fewer bodies to attack in the second period and Olise made them pay, denying United the chance to enter the top two for the first time since September 2021.