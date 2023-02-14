Odegaard talks football February 14, 2023 03:10 8:29 min EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard talks about Mikel Arteta, the difference at The Gunners this season, London life and his upcoming clash with good friend and Man City star Erling Haaland. WATCH Arsenal v Manchester City, via Arsenal TV, Thursday, 6.30pm AEDT, beIN 2 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Arsenal Football Premier League Martin Odegaard -Latest Videos 5:32 min Chelsea star Reece James talks to beIN 3:33 min The Aussies lighting it up on beIN SPORTS 8:29 min Odegaard talks football 1:16 min Neymar hints at playing at 2026 World Cup 1:17 min Serena Williams 'torn' over comeback 0:55 min Relieved Klopp felt Liverpool made a 'statement' 4:06 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Inter Milan 1:31 min Gakpo off the mark as Reds wins Merseyside derby 4:06 min Wasteful Inter dealt title blow in stalemate 4:05 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Salernitana