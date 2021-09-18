WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Gunners lifted the gloom by getting their season up and running with a win over Norwich City last weekend and doubled their points tally with this victory.

Odegaard scored his first goal since returning to the club on a permanent deal from Real Madrid with a moment of class that had been badly lacking in a flat first half.

Referee Anthony Taylor overturned his decision after awarding Matej Vydra a penalty with 20 minutes to go, with Burnley unable to get their first top-flight win of the season in a week that saw boss Sean Dyche sign a new contract.

Ashley Barnes put a free header wide from 12 yards out and Arsenal was struggling to break the Clarets down before it opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.

Bukayo Saka was upended by Ashley Westwood as he surged towards the penalty area and Odegaard punished the midfielder, bending a sumptuous left-foot strike into the top-left corner from around 20 yards out.

Emile Smith Rowe came close to a second with a first-time shot that flew just over the crossbar after Nicolas Pepe picked him out and there were boos from Burnley fans when the half-time whistle sounded.

Smith Rowe failed to finish off a slick move after Burnley applied pressure early in the second half.

Maxwel Cornet came on for his Burnley debut along with Vydra 11 minutes after the break and he came close to an equaliser soon after being introduced, Aaron Ramsdale tipping the Ivory Coast international's shot from inside the box over the bar.

Vydra was awarded a spot-kick when Ramsdale was adjudged to have brought him down after a poor back-pass from Ben White, but referee Taylor ruled the keeper had touched the ball after checking the pitch-side monitor.

The Gunners are at home to AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Thursday (AEST) before a derby with arch-rival Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, while Burnley entertains Rochdale on Wednesday (AEST) in its cup tie.

WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT