Nuno signed a two-year deal to take over as Spurs boss at the end of June after four successful years in charge of Wolves.

Tottenham fans turned on the Portuguese during a 3-0 Premier League defeat at home to Manchester United on, his decision to substitute Lucas Moura for Steven Bergwijn greeted with chants of "you don't know what you're doing".

Media speculation suggested Nuno's future was in immediate trouble, with chairman Daniel Levy reported to have opened talks with the board regarding a possible change.

The London club subsequently decided to end Nuno's short reign on Monday.

Nuno departs with Tottenham eighth in the top flight, having won five and lost five of their opening matches of the season.

The 47 year-old's 10 Premier League games at the helm is the fewest of any permanent Tottenham manager, one fewer than Jacques Santini's 11 in 2004.

Tottenham's 15 points gained under Nuno is one more than it achieved from Mauricio Pochettino's first 10 top-flight games in charge and one fewer than it picked up with Jose Mourinho as boss.

Spurs fired Nuno's compatriot Mourinho in April only 17 months after appointing him.