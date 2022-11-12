WATCH Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nunez scored twice as the Reds went into the FIFA World Cup break on a winning note.

With Jurgen Klopp watching on from the stands because of his one-match suspension, Liverpool claimed a victory that lifted it to sixth in the Premier League.

It was not always easy at Anfield with Che Adams scoring Southampton's first goal under new boss Nathan Jones in the ninth minute to cancel out Roberto Firmino's early opener.

But Nunez, who will feature for Uruguay in Qatar, bookended a thrilling opening 21 minutes to make it 2-1 before his second goal late in the first half.

Firmino was left out of Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad this week but continued his fine scoring form after just six minutes when his looping header caught Gavin Bazunu flat-footed.

Liverpool's lead lasted only three minutes, though, with James Ward-Prowse's precise free-kick headed home by Adams.

Bazunu prevented Liverpool from restoring its advantage with a brilliant save in the 16th minute, lunging out to deny Mohammed Salah but could do nothing to stop Nunez when he prodded in from Harvey Elliot's weighted ball.

Nunez had his second just before the break, sliding in to divert Robertson's cross beyond Bazunu.

New Southampton manager Jones will hope to use the FIFA World Cup break to work on his system and approach as the Saints bid to get out of the bottom three when the league restarts in late December.