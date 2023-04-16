Goals in either half from Antony and Diogo Dalot were enough to take Erik ten Hag's men up to third in the Premier League table, overtaking Newcastle United after the Magpies' defeat at Aston Villa earlier over the weekend.

Forest – without a win in 10 – remains in the relegation zone, behind Everton on goal difference.

United's injury issues lengthened further after Marcel Sabitzer pulled up with a groin problem in the warm-up, with Christian Eriksen replacing him in the starting line-up, but that did not appear to weaken the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho had a glorious chance to give the visitor the lead inside the first minute after Keylor Navas palmed a Bruno Fernandes cross straight to him, but the former Borussia Dortmund man could only hit Felipe with his effort.

Harry Maguire was lucky not to concede a penalty when a Forest corner struck the England defender's outstretched arm at the far post, as United took full advantage of that moment of fortune.

Fernandes had been pulling the strings in midfield and in the 32nd minute found Anthony Martial with a through ball.

The Frenchman's shot was saved by Navas but Antony followed in for a simple tap in at the back post.

Navas tipped a Fernandes effort from an angle onto the bar early in the second half, while Martial missed a good headed chance with 20 minutes remaining as United looked for a second.

That arrived in the 76th minute as Antony played a neat ball into the path of Dalot, who raced into the penalty area and finished well past Navas as United secured just a second away league win of 2023.