Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had not won any of their eight away league outings since February but was the comfortable winner at Carrow Road on Monday (AEDT).

Scott McTominay scored United's 2,000th Premier League goal with 21 minutes played before Tim Krul produced the first of two penalty saves to thwart Marcus Rashford, who redeemed himself with a good finish 30 minutes in.

Anthony Martial was next to be denied from the spot by Krul but the France forward went on to seal the points for United, with Norwich substitute Onel Hernandez's late strike solely a consolation.