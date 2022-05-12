A win for Arsenal would have been enough for them to clinch a top-four finish in the Premier League for the first time since 2016, but they are now just one point clear of Spurs with two games remaining.

Harry Kane scored the opener from the penalty spot after Cedric Soares' foul on Son Heung-min and it was a coming together with the South Korean that resulted in Rob Holding being shown a second yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Kane doubled his tally before half-time and Son put the result beyond doubt early in the second period, putting Antonio Conte's men firmly in contention for a Champions League spot.

Tottenham was awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute when Cedric shoved Son over in the box and Kane showed great composure to send his spot-kick into the bottom-right corner.

Holding was given his marching orders after catching Son in the head with his arm and Spurs doubled their advantage just four minutes later.

Son's corner was helped on towards the back post by Rodrigo Bentancur, with Kane stooping to nod into the back of the net from close range.

Things got worse for Arsenal just two minutes after the restart, with Son dinking the ball home through a crowd of bodies after Gabriel Magalhaes' tackle on Kane.

Aaron Ramsdale made two saves in quick succession to deny Emerson Royal and Kane, while Son was unable to turn Ryan Sessegnon's pass on target despite being one-on-one with the keeper.

Gabriel hobbled off late on with a hamstring injury for the Gunners, who were left to mull over a defeat that put a dent in its hopes of a return to the Champions League.