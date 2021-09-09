The Gunners sit bottom of the table and are yet to register a point ahead of welcoming Norwich City to the Emirates on Sunday (AEST).

Arteta's side has lost each of its opening three games against Brentford, Chelsea and reigning champion Manchester City, while shipping nine goals without reply.

Though he will be without the suspended Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, who has a thigh injury, the manager has Gabriel, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah available for selection again after injury.

Meanwhile, Ben White will also return after previously testing positive for coronavirus.

And Arteta is hopeful his squad can start afresh against the Canaries.

"I am really looking forward to having everybody available and trying to start the season the way we want," he said.

"We don't want to use any excuses, but we know how difficult the start was with injuries and a lot of COVID issues we had, and extremely difficult games to play.

"We have to reset now, we need to start and hopefully get everybody back on track, and start to improve our game, which is what we have to do.

"The pressure is always there to be as high as possible in the league table.

"We need that first win. We're playing in front of our fans after a disappointing start, so it is down to us to provide everything that we have performance-wise, to gain a result at the end."

Arteta also said that former midfielder Jack Wilshere is always welcome to train to the club, where he scored 14 goals in 197 senior appearances between 2008 and 2018.

Wilshere is a free agent following his release from Championship side Bournemouth at the end of last season, while he recently trained with Italian club Como in a bid to boost his fitness.

Once tipped as a future England star, a string of injury problems have prevented the 29-year-old from truly kicking on and fulfilling his potential.

"[Jack is] someone that I know, that I shared a dressing room with and is so loved by everyone here," Arteta added.

"Our doors are always open."