Arsenal kicked off just two points clear at the top, having seen City win twice since they last played, but it reestablished a more comfortable cushion at the end of a gripping Emirates Stadium encounter on Monday (AEDT).

United – itself maintaining remote title hopes – scored first through Marcus Rashford, only to require a scruffy second-half leveller from Lisandro Martinez after goals from Nketiah and Bukayo Saka had turned the game on its head.

Only Arsenal looked capable of providing a further twist, though, and it came through Nketiah with seconds remaining of normal time, giving the Gunners surely their biggest win of the season so far.