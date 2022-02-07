Nike suspended its deal with Greenwood last week, saying it was "deeply concerned" by the allegations, and has now decided to end its association with him.

The 20-year-old was questioned on suspicion of rape and assault following his arrest on January 30 in light of allegations made on social media.

He was then further arrested two days later on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation and has not made a public response to the allegations.

In a statement on Monday, Nike confirmed it had put and end to its relationship with the player.

"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," the statement read.

Following news of Greenwood's bail last week, United issued a statement saying: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."