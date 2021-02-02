Newcastle v Crystal Palace February 3, 2021 00:00 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle v Crystal Palace Highlights Crystal Palace Newcastle United Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:08 min Bayern the favourite for Club World Cup 0:30 min Your ultimate guide to this year's Six Nations 1:03 min Villas-Boas blows up over Ntcham transfer 0:50 min Solskjaer delighted as Man United finds its 'mojo' 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle v Crystal Palace 1:31 min Man United obliterates Saints in nine-goal romp 1:31 min Premier League: Manchester United v Southampton 0:55 min Arteta defends Luiz after red card in Wolves loss 3:14 min Ronaldo double gives Juve the edge over Inter 1:31 min Premier League: Sheffield United v West Brom