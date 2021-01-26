Newcastle United v Leeds United January 26, 2021 22:19 1:31 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Leeds United Highlights Newcastle United Leeds United Football Premier League -Latest Videos 3:46 min Bailey Wright injured in Sunderland win 5:59 min Rahimi nets a double as Morocco crushes Uganda 0:43 min Solskjaer relived Man Utd board stuck by him 0:43 min Solskjaer 'grateful' for United board's backing 1:31 min Premier League: West Brom v Manchester City 1:31 min Premier League: Southampton v Arsenal 1:31 min Man City thumps West Brom to reclaim top spot 1:31 min Scintillating Saka extends Arsenal's unbeaten run 1:31 min Premier League: Crystal Palace v West Ham 1:31 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Leeds United