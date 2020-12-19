Newcastle United v Fulham December 20, 2020 00:49 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Fulham Highlights Newcastle United Fulham Football Premier League -Latest Videos 2:22 min EFL Championship: Norwich City v Cardiff City 0:41 min Hazard out of Eibar clash but closes in on return 3:05 min European Champions Cup: Clermont v Munster 3:05 min Clermont stunned by late Munster surge 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Fulham 0:41 min Zidane reveals Hazard won't make Eibar trip 1:31 min LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Valladolid 0:43 min Sad sub Sane gets backing from Muller and Lewy 3:42 min Serie A: Parma v Juventus 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v Arsenal