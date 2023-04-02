WATCH MUTV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Knowing a win at St James' Park would leapfrog the Magpies above the Red Devils and into third, it appeared Newcastle's luck was out as the home side squandered countless chances.

But Willock's close-range header finally put Eddie Howe's side ahead before Wilson nodded in Kieran Trippier's free-kick to secure a magnificent win.

Erik ten Hag's men had their own top-four hopes dented as they drop to fourth, just a point above Tottenham, though it does have a game in hand over the London club.

A lively opening saw Wout Weghorst lash into the side netting before David de Gea made a brilliant stop to deny Alexander Isak's header and then Willock's effort from the rebound.

The visitor wa on the ropes and forced to spend much of the first half defending, with Sean Longstaff sending a powerful drive whistling past the upright before Willock blazed over from close range.

United survived until the interval, and Fabian Schar fired an effort from distance just wide after the break as Newcastle continued to press.

The Red Devils' resistance was finally broken in the 65th minute, Allan Saint-Maximin nodding Bruno Guimaraes' delivery back across to Willock to nod in from close range.

Joelinton then had a close-range effort tipped onto the crossbar by de Gea from a corner.

Wilson sealed the victory when he nodded home Trippier's free-kick in the 88th minute to secure three precious points in the Magpies' bid for top-flight European football.