Playing for the first time since its match against Aston Villa was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad, Newcastle took less than a minute to grab the lead when Almiron swept his shot past West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone.

The Baggies drew level five minutes into the second half at St James' Park.

Matt Phillips delivered a low cross which was met by defender Darnell Furlong, who lashed an unstoppable low shot past Karl Darlow.

Newcastle clinched the points, though, in the 82nd minute when substitute Dwight Gayle met a superb cross by fellow substitute Jacob Murphy to head past Johnstone.

Newcastle's second successive victory lifted the gloom from its virus issues, while struggling West Brom stays second bottom.