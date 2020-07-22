In first-half injury time, Pogba threw up his arms to block a fierce shot from Declan Rice inside the United box, allowing Michail Antonio to give the Hammers the lead from the spot.

A VAR check was needed to award the spot-kick after referee Paul Tierney appeared to think the ball had struck Pogba in the face.

Once the replays showed the shot had clearly hit the World Cup winner's hands, Neville said on Sky Sports: "He's in big, big trouble Paul Pogba. He's given away a penalty and pretended it's hit his head.

"It's rubbish from him. Rubbish. And to think l thought a little bit sorry for him. I thought he had taken a whack in the head. Embarrassing.

"It's a penalty. It's a no-brainer. It's a penalty. You don't do that."

Fellow former United full-back Patrice Evra said Pogba would likely have been sporting a bloodied nose had the ball hit him, with Rice having put plenty behind the strike.

"As soon as I see Paul stand up and his face was soaking [wet] and I didn't see any blood, I knew he'd used his hands," Evra said on Sky Sports.

"It's a big, big mistake. Paul knew and we've got the VAR.

"This is what I expected, as in the first 25 minutes, United were in total control but now they must find the urgency and passion. West Ham deserve to be in the lead."