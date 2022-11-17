Portugal superstar Ronaldo, who has cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford this term following an off-season spent reportedly seeking an exit, roundly criticised the club in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan this week.

The 37-year-old took aim at boss Erik ten Hag, United's ownership under the Glazer family, and several other members of the club's hierarchy.

He also lambasted Neville, who he played alongside for United between 2003 and 2009, suggesting his former team-mate was too critical of him in his role as a high-profile pundit.

United is yet to confirm if it will take action against Ronaldo, but Neville is in no doubt his deal at Old Trafford should be torn up.

"l don't think he wants a way back," Neville said. "He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career.

"I'm wondering what Man Utd are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano's contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

"I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said and many Man Utd fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is if you're an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate and Man Utd have to do that in the next few days.

"Cristiano probably wants that as well but it didn't need to end like that. They could have come together a couple of weeks ago and navigated a pathway through what could have potentially been choppy seas to the shore but it's not happened, they've both basically backed themselves into a corner."

One of the most explosive moments in Ronaldo's interview was when he said he had "no respect" for United manager Ten Hag.

Neville, though, says the Dutchman has handled the situation expertly and believes the former Ajax boss has come out of the saga with his reputation enhanced.

"I think Erik ten Hag has handled a very difficult first six months at United perfectly," he added. "I don't think he could have done anything differently.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's a monster of a player, a monster of a character, with a massive reach. He's been in a bit of a difficult position because if he publicly takes him on, he's probably not going to win.

"Cristiano looks like someone who thinks the world's against him; it doesn't have to be like that. The club need to reach out to Cristiano and his advisers and navigate an end to this very quickly. It's becoming more unsavoury by the day and there's no need for it to be like that."