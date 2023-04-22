Nagelsmann was surprisingly sacked by Bayern Munich last month, with Thomas Tuchel replacing him as the Bavarian giant tries to fend off Borussia Dortmund's challenge for its Bundesliga title.

Having won plenty of admirers during successful spells with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig before leading Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season, Nagelsmann was immediately touted as a potential permanent successor to Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann reportedly held talks with Chelsea over taking the job at the end of the campaign but widespread reports now suggest he had withdrawn from the running.

Asked about those reports by Sky Sports in Germany, Nagelsmann said: "To cancel something, you have to commit to something."

Chelsea sits 11th in the Premier League table after failing to win its past five games in the competition, its most recent league victory coming against Leicester City under Potter in mid March.

Since appointing Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season, Chelsea has lost four successive games across all competitions which culminated in it being eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Nagelsmann could still be set for a move to the Premier League, however, with the 35-year-old being linked with Tottenham as the north London side searches for a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte.

He has also been suggested as a potential candidate to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, though the Italian recently said he has no intention of leaving Los Blancos at the end of the season despite links with the national team of Brazil.