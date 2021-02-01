Mustafi's deal at Emirates Stadium was due to expire in June and the Germany defender will now play out the remainder of the current campaign back in his homeland with Bundesliga struggler Schalke.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from LaLiga outfit Valencia in 2016 and leaves with two FA Cup winners' medals.

However, Mustafi fell down the pecking order at Arsenal and only three of his 2020-2021 appearances have come in the Premier League after recovering from hamstring surgery.

#S04-Update II: @MustafiOfficial wechselt von @Arsenal zu den Königsblauen und unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis Saisonende.



Glück auf und herzlich willkommen auf Schalke, Shkodran! 👋#S04 | 🔵⚪ | #Mustafi — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) February 1, 2021

"Musti has been a key player for us for a long period of time," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

"He played a very important part in my first season as manager and I'd like to thank him for his professionalism and for always being ready when called upon.

"Everybody at Arsenal wishes Musti well at Schalke."

Mustafi will be reunited with Sead Kolasinac, who is on loan at Schalke and embroiled in the fight to help the Bundesliga's bottom club avoid relegation.

A World Cup winner in 2014, Mustafi arrives in Gelsenkirchen as a replacement for Ozan Kabak in Christian Gross' squad after the Turkey international joined Premier League champions Liverpool on loan until the end of the season.