Moyes embraces 'exciting' top four talk April 12, 2021 03:12 0:55 min West Ham boss David Moyes is 'excited' as the Hammers continue their push for UEFA Champions League qualification. News West Ham United Football Premier League David Moyes -Latest Videos 3:48 min Ligue 1: Monaco v Dijon 0:55 min Moyes embraces 'exciting' top four talk 1:30 min Premier League: Burnley v Newcastle United 1:30 min Premier League: West Ham v Leicester City 1:33 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Osasuna 1:31 min LaLiga: Valladolid v Granada 4:50 min Ligue 1: Lyon v Angers 4:50 min Monaco, Lyon win to stay in Ligue 1 title hunt 3:47 min Serie A: Roma v Bologna 3:51 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Lazio