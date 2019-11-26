Mourinho says 'who needs Zlatan'? November 26, 2019 06:33 0:51 min Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has categorically ruled out a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic with whom he has worked at both Manchester United and Inter Milan. Interviews Tottenham Hotspur Football Harry Kane Premier League Jose Mourinho Zlatan Ibrahimovic -Latest Videos 0:51 min Mourinho says 'who needs Zlatan'? 18:03 min Magisterial - Episode 14 0:20 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 3:18 min Serie A: SPAL v Genoa 0:58 min Hourihane, El Ghazi fire for Aston Villa 4:39 min Serie A: Lecce v Cagliari 1:14 min Brescia attempts to diffuse Balotelli remarks 0:51 min Mourinho rules out Tottenham move for Zlatan 0:30 min Zidane professes love for Mbappe 1:16 min Pep admits Arteta may leave amid Arsenal links