Captain Kane had missed the previous two Premier League games – both defeats – after coming off injured at half-time in the 3-1 home loss to top-four rivals Liverpool last month.

However, the England international was back in action on Monday (AEDT), opening the scoring for Spurs in the second half before Son added a second, putting the host in complete control.

The duo have both contributed 36 per cent of Tottenham's league goals this season as they sit on 13 apiece, while Son is already just one shy of his best scoring campaign for the club, having managed 14 in 2016-2017.

The South Korea forward is under contract for several years to come and while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult for discussions to take place now, Mourinho is confident Spurs will look after the player when the "sun shines again in the world".

"Son is not a problem, he has a contract still for a couple of years if I'm not wrong, maybe even three. I believe, just to wait for the right moment to do it," said Mourinho.

"Probably this situation with the world where we are, the COVID-19 situation, I don't think it's the right moment for players and clubs to discuss contracts with so many people losing jobs and not working and difficulties.

"I believe that when the sun shines again for the world, I believe the club and Sonny they are going to arrive quite easily to a conclusion."

Kane missed back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea after injuring both ankles against Liverpool. However, he made a rapid recovery to feature against West Brom, much to Mourinho's delight.

The striker's 54th-minute goal takes him to 20 for a seventh successive season, while only Mohamed Salah (21), Erling Haaland (22), Cristiano Ronaldo (23) and Robert Lewandowski (27) have scored more in the top five European leagues this term.

"The team depends a lot on him, we can't hide that," Mourinho said of Spurs' talismanic skipper.

"It's the goals he can score, the assists he can make, the link play he has, that personality that the players can have and he is always an important influence for us.

"Today I was promising I was not going to speak about individuals because I am so happy with the compromise of the players to win the game and close this negative series of three defeats, but with the question it is hard to run away from it. He is a very important player."

Tottenham had 13 attempts and 65.6 per cent possession against relegation-threatened West Brom, as Sam Allardyce's men managed just one shot on target.

"Of course, the result is the most important thing, especially when the team comes from three defeats," Mourinho said of the overall performance.

"What really had an impact on me – it was not a surprise as I was expecting it – but what really made me happy was to see that commitment, that desire, that togetherness. It was very important.

"I'm happy because of that. We did very good things in terms of the football we played but more importantly, for me, was the compromise everyone showed."