Marcus Rashford scored at the end of a counter-attack to put United ahead in the 36th minute, with the goal controversially upheld by VAR despite Liverpool claiming Victor Lindelof fouled Divock Origi in the build-up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side continued to frustrate the leaders, who saw a potential equaliser from Sadio Mane ruled out following a video review, but were unable to hold on for a win as Adam Lallana tapped in with five minutes remaining.

Former United boss Mourinho felt Solskjaer's game plan and three-man defence troubled Klopp, with Liverpool unable to match a Premier League record with an 18th win in succession.

"[Klopp] didn't like the menu - he wanted meat and got fish," Mourinho said.

"They are happy playing against opposition who give chances on the counter-attack. Of course, United, with the limitations they have at the moment, played a different profile of game.

"They tried to stop the transition, played always with three centre-backs in position, always compact. Liverpool didn't like the menu.

"Liverpool missed the quality to play against a low block. I have to admit I'm really happy they didn't win because the other record [Chelsea's nine-match winning streak to start a season in 2005-06] is mine, not theirs.

"Sometimes they have limitations against teams with the low block. They have fantastic results but sometimes they win just in the limits.

"They can smash opponents who play the way they want to play against. Jurgen, clearly a bit of frustration. Old Trafford is a special place for Liverpool to win but he's never done it."