Manager Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United after two and a half years in the post, the club announced.

We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future," a club statement read. "A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.

The Red Devils have now had three managers in the five years since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.