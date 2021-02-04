There did not appear to be any complaints from Eric Dier after he tripped Timo Werner in the first half and referee Andre Marriner pointed to the spot.

Jorginho converted from 12 yards out to give dominant Chelsea a richly deserved Premier League victory, which could have been more emphatic in the driving rain at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Chelsea made it seven points from a possible nine under new boss Thomas Tuchel, moving above Spurs into sixth place.

Tottenham has now lost three consecutive matches and was toothless without injured captain Harry Kane as Mourinho suffered back-to-back home league defeats for the first time in his managerial career.

Yet the ex-Blues boss felt his side had been hard done by.

He said: "It was a bit of a struggle but how many chances did they have? We didn't have the ball, correct, we didn't create in the first half, correct. But the struggle was the penalty. In the end a penalty decides the game.

"In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty that you say is a dangerous situation, one on one, almost scoring. It's a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful.

"But in the second half we were different and Lucas [Moura] and [Erik] Lamela helped to change the dynamic. The feeling I have is that we kept together until the end. To finish with a positive spirit helps."

Carlos Vinicius should have snatched a point when he headed wide from close range late on in his first start and Mourinho felt Spurs deserved to avoid losing three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2012.

"Vinicius is a player with an incredible spirit but his understanding of how to press is something he's still not comfortable with," Mourinho said.

"Then in the second half it was much more difficult for them, we pressed them much better and higher and in the second half I believe we deserved a little bit more."