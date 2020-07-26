Frank Lampard's side needed no more than a point at Stamford Bridge to guarantee a spot in next season's Champions League.

Despite a sluggish start, Chelsea turned on the style in first-half stoppage time, with Mount's stunning free-kick opening the scoring before Giroud doubled his side's tally moments later.

Europa League hopeful Wolves toiled in the second half, but the visitor offered little threat as their 41-year wait for a top-flight win at Stamford Bridge rolled on.

After 45 minutes largely devoid of action, Chelsea sparked into life in stoppage time – Mount curling a sensational free-kick into the left corner to break the deadlock.

Chelsea had its second three minutes later, Christian Pulisic and Mount combining to play in Giroud, who rounded Rui Patricio and shrugged off Conor Coady before hooking into an empty net.

Nuno Espirito Santo turned to substitute Adama Traore at the start of the second half, yet Chelsea remained in comfortable control.

Diogo Jota brought a save out of Willy Cabellero just prior to the hour, but Chelsea were hardly troubled as they held firm to finish in fourth place – with United's victory over Leicester meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side took third.