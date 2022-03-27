Blues owner Roman Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, put the club up for sale earlier this month.

Abramovich subsequently had his assets frozen due to his close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, but can still apply for a special licence to sell the club.

A number of interested parties – including British billionaire and boyhood Blues fan Nick Candy, and the Chicago Cubs owners, the Ricketts family – stepped forward with offers, as well as Centricus – headed by Nizar Al-Bassam and Garth Ritchie.

Mount is currently on international duty with England, for whom he played in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Switzerland at Wembley.

And the Chelsea academy graduate, who is the Blues' top scorer in the Premier League this season with eight goals, is hopeful the situation at his club can be resolved as quickly as possible.

"I've been at the club since I was six years old and something like this has not happened before, so it can be a concern," he said.

"At the beginning, and even now, we don't really know where it’s going and what’s happening the next day. When I'm away with England, that stuff is kind of parked.

"The break probably does help and hopefully by the time we go back, some things are sorted out, or we have some answers about what's going on. But we'll see."