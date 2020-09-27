The Magpies had not managed a shot on target and trailed to Lucas Moura's first-half goal when Eric Dier was harshly adjudged to have handled Andy Carroll's header in the box deep into stoppage-time.

Dier's back was turned but his arm was away from his body, with referee Peter Bankes awarding the spot-kick after checking the monitor.

Wilson fired home from 12 yards, with Jose Mourinho storming off down the tunnel before the whistle and a member of his staff sent off after it for his protests.

It follows a recent spate of controversial handball decisions, with this one sure to be a hot talking point as the hosts had to share the spoils despite having 23 attempts at goal in a dominant display, during which Son Heung-min twice struck the woodwork.