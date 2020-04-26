Premier League teams often send out talented young players for temporary spells, allowing them to get regular first-team minutes to further their development.

McTominay appeared set to depart United at one stage after coming through the academy, yet opted to stay instead.

The Scotland midfielder made his debut under Jose Mourinho in a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in May 2017 and while the Portuguese boss is no longer in charge, he has continued to blossom under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Still, despite his impressive rise through the ranks at one of the biggest clubs in the world, McTominay insisted it is important to remain grounded.

"About a year-and-a-half ago, there was a time when it [a loan move] might have been a possibility but then somebody else leaves or something like that," he said during an appearance on the UTD Podcast. "Then your opportunity comes and you have to take it.

"You hear loads of stories about boys going on loan, and different things like that, and I always had it in my head that I don't want that. I want to be showing myself here first and, if it doesn't work here, then you go somewhere else.

"For me, you hear the stories about getting the life of luxury at Manchester United and people take that for granted; like the food in the canteen, your kit being laid out for you every morning.

"People just expect that and you have to always remember where you came from, in that respect, and always appreciate what people do for you. I feel like that is the culture that is brought through for us."

McTominay has made 20 Premier League appearances in the coronavirus-hit 2019-2020 campaign despite injury issues, scoring four goals.