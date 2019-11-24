Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side was largely wretched against Chris Wilder's men and found itself 2-0 down after 52 minutes courtesy of goals from John Fleck and Lys Mousset.

The Red Devils produced a stirring fightback, though, with goals from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in the space of seven minutes appearing to set them up for an unlikely three points.

However, substitute McBurnie had other ideas and his last-minute strike was given after a length VAR review for a potential handball.