Ademola Lookman silenced the lively St James' Park crowd with his 19th-minute opener. It meant Lookman has scored on each of his last three Premier League starts, after only netting in two of his previous 22 such appearances.

However, Guimaraes bundled over the line for his first home Newcastle goal 11 minutes later, with a VAR check leading to the overruling of a foul on Kasper Schmeichel awarded by referee Jarred Gillett.

A lung-busting surge down the left flank by Joe Willock then created space in stoppage-time for Guimaraes, who profited from a deflected cross to head in and secure all three points for Eddie Howe's side.

The Brazil international's second goal, clocked at 94 minutes and 10 seconds, was Newcastle's latest winner on record in the Premier League, since Opta began recording data in 2006-2007.

The 24-year-old has three Premier League goals in his last five league starts after he became just the second Brazilian to net a double for the club in the competition, after Kenedy in March 2018 versus Southampton.

After Newcastle moved 12 points clear of the relegation zone, Guimaraes expressed a hope to etch his name in history for the Magpies.

"What a feeling, what a game," he said. "The group deserved it. It was incredible today, to score my first goals, it was brilliant.

"It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League. The noise was incredible, I want to be a legend here.

"It was my first goal with my head. What a feeling. I don't remember it very well, when I saw the ball I didn't think twice, thanks to Joe Willock, an excellent cross.

"It was really important for me to score my first goal at St James’ Park. Here is my home now, I want to play 100 times here."

Guimaraes also reserved special praise for manager Howe, who has turned Newcastle's fortunes around since his appointment in November.

"[Eddie Howe] is very smart, the group likes him a lot, he is very important, he deserves it," he added.

Newcastle have transformed St James' Park into something of a fortress, winning their last five home games, and they will aim for three points again when they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.