Sadio Mane scored in the 81st minute to secure three more points on the march to a first title in 30 years, though the Reds were made to work hard against an opponent struggling at the wrong end of the table.

79 & 26 - @LFC have already won as many points this season as Man Utd's treble winners of 1998-99 (79), and as many league games as Arsenal's 2003-04 'invincibles' (26). Astounding. pic.twitter.com/n0RfT5R2Hk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

Jurgen Klopp's runaway leader took an early lead but benefited from a nightmare outing for Lukasz Fabianski to match Manchester City's streak of victories in the competition.

It appeared set to be business as usual for the Reds when they claimed a ninth-minute lead on Merseyside, Georginio Wijnaldum nodding Liverpool in front.

21 - @LFC have won their last 21 home Premier League games, equalling the English top-flight record for consecutive home wins, set by the Reds themselves between January and December 1972 under Bill Shankly. Throwback. pic.twitter.com/IY6iE0pEaS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

The Dutchman stooped to convert Trent Alexander-Arnold's inviting cross, Fabianski only able to paw the ball into his net.

Home fans responded to the goal by chanting, 'We're going to win the league' – only to be quickly silenced by an equaliser at the Kop end.

18 - @LFC have won their last 18 Premier League games, equalling the all-time English top-flight record set by Manchester City between August-December 2017 (18). Juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/4upmlNHo2H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

Issa Diop met Robert Snodgrass' corner at the near post and his header squeezed beyond Alisson, meaning Liverpool’s advantage had lasted for a mere 174 seconds.

Substitute Pablo Fornals – on for the injured Tomas Soucek – then put West Ham ahead in the 54th minute, providing a well-placed, first-time finish when picked out by Declan Rice's cross.

Yet with David Moyes perhaps contemplating a first Anfield win in his managerial career at the 16th attempt, Fabianski's struggles continued.

Having just produced a spectacular save to tip away a drive from Alexander-Arnold, the usually reliable goalkeeper allowed a drive from Mohamed Salah to spill between his legs and cross the line.

The comeback was complete for Liverpool when Fabianski's ill-advised decision to come out and meet Alexander-Arnold allowed the full-back to clip a bouncing ball back inside for Mane to turn home.

Mane had a second goal ruled out by VAR for offside, but Liverpool was still able to celebrate a 21st successive home triumph, an English top-flight record it shares with the legendary Bill Shankly's side from 1972.