Tyrone Mings took advantage of Manchester United's sloppy defending to score his first Premier League goal as Aston Villa came from behind in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

United had to chase the game after the impressive Jack Grealish opened the scoring 11 minutes into an error-strewn contest that saw the host side equalise through a Tom Heaton own goal and then go ahead when Victor Lindelof scored for the first time this season.