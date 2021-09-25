Manchester United v Aston Villa September 25, 2021 20:39 1:31 min Premier League: Manchester United v Aston Villa WATCH MUTV 24/7 on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Manchester United Aston Villa Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Leeds United v West Ham United 1:31 min Premier League: Brentford v Liverpool 1:31 min Premier League: Manchester United v Aston Villa 1:31 min Salah joins 100 club but Bees keep pace with Reds 1:31 min Premier League: Chelsea v Manchester City 1:31 min Fernandes misses penalty as United loses to Villa 1:31 min Jesus nets winner as City raids Chelsea 1:36 min Guardiola admits City lacks a strike 'weapon' 4:03 min Kimmich warns there is more to come from Bayern 4:03 min Bundesliga: Greuther Furth v Bayern Munich