The Red Devils won 3-1 at Aston Villa earlier in the day, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani securing all three points after Bertrand Traore's opener.

It was the 10th time this season United have recovered from conceding first to win, which marks a record in the Premier League.

Former United manager David Moyes then saw his West Ham side lose at home to his old club Everton courtesy of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half strike.

That result means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now certain to finish in the top four in the table – and return to next season's Champions League – regardless of their results in their final four games, or the Europa League final, the prize for winning that competition being a place in UEFA's flagship tournament

It will be the first time United have recorded back-to-back top-four finishes since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

The news will be a boost to Solskjaer, who must prepare his players for home games against fellow European hopefuls Leicester City and Liverpool in the coming four days.

Solskjaer has already warned he will be forced to rotate his side in order to reduce injury risks, although captain Harry Maguire has already given him cause for concern after being forced off with an apparent ankle problem against Villa.

United faces Fulham at home and Wolves away in its final league games of the season before it meets Villarreal in Gdansk on 27 May.