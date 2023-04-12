Rashford suffered a muscle injury in United's 2-0 win against Everton on Sunday (AEST).

It was revealed on Thursday that not only will the in-form forward be out for the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla on Friday, but further games beyond that.

The 25-year-old has had a fine season for the Red Devils, scoring 28 goals in 47 outings, but will now miss the next "few games".

The club stated: "Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury.

"The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in."

United manager Erik ten Hag told the club's website he has confidence in other players stepping up to take on the goalscoring burden, with their next top scorers for the season after Rashford being Bruno Fernandes (10), Antony (7), Anthony Martial (7) and Fred (6).

"We have many more players across the squad who can score," he said.

"I think we have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony. We have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely."

After it faces Sevilla at Old Trafford, United visits Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday, before the return leg in Seville next Friday.