According to reports, Rangnick is set to take over the reins at Old Trafford as interim manager for the remainder of this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having been dismissed after last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

The Red Devils are believed to have agreed terms with the 63 year-old and Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is serving as its head of sports and development.

The German tactician will not be able to take charge of the Red Devils' clash against Chelsea this weekend, due to work permit issues meaning his first game in charge could be against Arsenal on 3 December.