A late defeat for City to Chelsea on Sunday (AEST) has seemingly only prolonged the inevitable but United had to work hard to preserve its unbeaten away status in the league at Villa Park.

Bertrand Traore's fine strike, albeit United's defending left plenty to desire, had Villa dreaming of a first home win over the Red Devils since an Carabao Cup tie in 1999.

But Bruno Fernandes' penalty preceded Mason Greenwood putting United in front and Edinson Cavani's late header came before a red card for Villa's Ollie Watkins as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side – which reached the Europa League final in midweek – maintained the slimmest of title hopes.

United started strongly and Luke Shaw stung the palms of Emiliano Martinez before Marcus Rashford got in behind to tee up Fernandes to stab wide.

It was Villa who went ahead in style, though. Douglas Luiz picked up the pieces after Niall McGinn had dispossessed Scott McTominay to tee up Traore, who turned Victor Lindelof and fired into the top-right corner.

Greenwood's shot across the face of goal brought the best out of Martinez, while Dean Henderson also palmed away Watkins' low shot.

United was level in the 52nd minute when Fernandes rolled home from 12 yards after Luiz clumsily tripped Paul Pogba in the area.

Four minutes later, Greenwood had spun Tyrone Mings and beaten Martinez with a drive into the near corner he really ought to have saved.

United lost captain Harry Maguire to an ankle complaint but Cavani's glancing header from Rashford's pinpoint cross gave Villa no hope, and Watkins received a second yellow and a subsequent red for a needless dive late on.