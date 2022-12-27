Rashford played a starring role in the Carabao Cup defeat of Burnley last week and was again United's standout performer as the Red Devils moved to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham.

The England forward opened the scoring for a dominant United with a goal straight off the training ground before setting up Anthony Martial for the Frenchman's goal.

Forest had an effort wiped out by the VAR just before the break, but it was not a precursor to United coming under greater scrutiny in the second period as it coasted before adding a late third through substitute Fred.

Erik ten Hag was forced to pick a somewhat unfamiliar backline due to illness, with Luke Shaw at centre-back.

But there was no sign of that inhibiting United and it was deservedly ahead before long.

Rashford provided a wonderfully deft finish from Christian Eriksen's smart corner delivery.

10 - Marcus Rashford has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season for Manchester United (21 games), doubling his tally from the whole of last season for the Red Devils (5 in 32 games). Revival. pic.twitter.com/kdAFb2zvmk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2022

Rashford was key again as United made it 2-0 three minutes later, latching on to Bruno Fernandes' clever pass and teeing up Martial to beat Wayne Hennessey at the end of a counter-attack that stemmed from Casemiro's brilliant recovery.

Willy Boly deflected Ryan Yates' header in on the stroke of half-time, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

United should have taken advantage of that let-off early in the second half when Antony spurned a glorious opportunity with only Hennessey to beat.

Rashford also wasted a good chance when scuffing substitute Donny van de Beek's cut-back.

However, United put the game beyond Forest late on as Casemiro won the ball back, surged into the final third and found Fred for an easy finish.

1 - Casemiro's assist for Fred's goal was the first time that two Brazilian players have combined for a Manchester United goal in the Premier League. Compatriot. pic.twitter.com/qcW7nPpQ2S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2022

Forest has now failed to score in each of its past six away league games, its longest run without a league goal on the road since November 1970, and remains second from bottom.