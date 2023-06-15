The Treble winner will visit Turf Moor to face its former captain’s newly-promoted side on 12 August to raise the curtain on the 2023-2024 campaign.

It will be the second time Kompany – who won the title on four occasions as City skipper – will have faced his old side as a manager, with City running out 6-0 winners at the Etihad in March’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Premier League debutants Luton will play its first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton on 13 August, having to wait until the following weekend for its first home game when Kenilworth Road will become the smallest ground to host a fixture in the competition for the visit of Burnley.

The other promoted side Sheffield United kick off its season with a home game against Crystal Palace.

The outstanding fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge where Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool on 14 August with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.

Arsenal, following an anticlimactic conclusion to last season’s title challenge, open at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle hosting Aston Villa that evening and Manchester United beginning against Wolves at Old Trafford on 15 August.

Ange Postecoglou’s first game in charge of Tottenham will be away to Brentford on Monday (AEST), Bournemouth open at home to Europa Conference League winners West Ham, and Everton, looking to avoid a third straight relegation scrap, begin at home to Fulham.

The first north London derby of the campaign sees Spurs visit Arsenal on 24 September (with the return on 28 April) while Man City travels to the Emirates on 8 October for a meeting of last season’s top two.

29 October at Old Trafford will bring the first Manchester derby since City matched United’s Treble-winning feat of 1999 (United go to the Etihad on 3 March), with the champions hosting Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on 26 November.

The first Merseyside derby of the campaign sees Everton go to Anfield on 22 October, while Pochettino will take his new side to face his old one when Chelsea visit Tottenham on 5 November.

Mikel Arteta is unlikely to be impressed with Arsenal’s schedule, with the club’s first two Champions League fixtures in six years coming immediately ahead of games against Tottenham and City.

Pochettino will receive an early test of his Chelsea rebuild when the Blues face Tottenham, Man City and Newcastle in consecutive games in November.

Luton has been handed a seemingly kind start to life in the Premier League, its only meeting with any of the ‘big six’ in their first seven games coming away at Chelsea on 27 August.

The final weekend sees all three promoted sides play at home, with Burnley welcoming Forest, Sheffield United hosting Spurs and Luton playing Fulham.