City dispatched Liverpool with little fuss in Saturday's early Premier League encounter.

However, City subsequently confirmed their opponents' team bus had been damaged by an object thrown at it during its return journey.

"We understand an object was thrown towards the coach in a residential area," a City statement read.

"Incidents of this kind are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible.

"We will fully support Greater Manchester Police's investigation into this incident in any way we can."

City also condemned "inappropriate chants" from sections of the home support.

"We regret any offence these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporter groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture," their statement added.