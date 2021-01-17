Man City storms Palace to claim second spot January 17, 2021 22:08 1:31 min John Stones scored twice as Manchester City moved into second place in the Premier League by sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium. News Crystal Palace Manchester City Football Premier League -Latest Videos 3:43 min Serie A: Inter v Juventus 3:43 min Inter humbles Juventus in Derby d'Italia 4:57 min Serie A: Napoli v Fiorentina 4:57 min Napoli hits helpless Fiorentina for six 1:31 min Man City storms Palace to claim second spot 4:01 min Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 4:01 min Jovic bags two in dream Frankfurt return 2:03 min Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Freiburg 3:48 min Serie A: Crotone v Benevento 3:38 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Parma