The verdict was delivered at Chester Crown Court after a six-month trial.

French full-back Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape allegedly committed against four women and a further count of sexual assault alleged to have been committed against a fifth woman.

The jury was unable to were unable to reach an agreement on one further count of rape, and another count of attempted rape.

Mendy had been charged after allegations of attacks on five women between October 2020 and August 2021.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie was found not guilty of three counties of rape. Jurors could not reach verdicts on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against him.

The prosecution will seek a retrial on the counts the jury could not reach verdicts on.

Mendy was suspended by Premier League champion City in August 2021, when he was remanded in custody. The 28-year-old was released from prison last January.

City said in a statement on Friday: "Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges.

"The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over.

"Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time."

City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about Mendy at his press conference, which took place shortly after the verdicts.

"The club have made a statement. I'm not allowed to say anything else. Please take the statement like my words," he said.