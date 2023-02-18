Pep Guardiola's men had been usurped after Arsenal's last-gasp win over Aston Villa but appeared set to reclaim top spot thanks to Bernardo Silva's sumptuous first-half strike.

City wasted a host of glorious opportunities to extend its lead in the second half, with Erling Haaland guilty of two particularly glaring misses in the space of a few seconds, and the reigning champion was duly punished late on.

Substitute Wood popped up at the back post to score his first goal for the club to punish City's profligacy and hand Arsenal the advantage in the title race.