After an uneventful opening 30 minutes, City began to bare its teeth and the deadlock was broken when Mahrez curled home a spot-kick after Mads Roerslev clumsily sent Raheem Sterling to ground.

The reigning champion never really got out of second gear but were gifted another goal when David Raya's misplaced pass was quickly followed by De Bruyne slotting home.

City consequently increased their advantage over Liverpool to 12 points, though Jurgen Klopp's side is in action against Leicester City on Friday.

Brentford was tough to break down, but City gradually began to create more openings, with Sterling volleying over and Aymeric Laporte shading the outside of the post after the half-hour mark.

The visitor's resistance was finally broken when Roerslev felled Sterling and Mahrez dispatched the resulting penalty into the top-left corner.

Brentford tried to threaten on the break but never looked like troubling Ederson with Ivan Toney absent due to a calf injury.

Its hopes of salvaging a draw were effectively extinguished when Raya gave the ball straight to Sterling on the edge of the box.

Although the Brentford keeper managed to block Sterling's shot, the rebound fell to De Bruyne, who passed the follow-up into the bottom-right corner.

City came under minimal pressure and comfortably saw out the closing stages to get back to winning ways after dropping points at Southampton in their previous Premier League outing.