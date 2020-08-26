Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts at bribery at a misdemeanours court in Syros on Wednesday (AEST).

The 27-year-old, who denied all charges against him, was tried alongside two other defendants following an incident involving police while he was on holiday on the nearby island of Mykonos.

United has confirmed Maguire's legal representatives have lodged an appeal and, as per Greek law, the initial conviction has therefore been nullified and a full retrial "in a more senior court" will now take place.

The club said in a statement on Wednesday: "An appeal against yesterday's verdict was lodged this morning by Harry's legal team.

"In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction. The appeal has been accepted and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court.

"This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions."

The centre-back is expected to remain United's captain for the start of the Premier League season next month.

Shortly after Tuesday's verdict, United said: "Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

"It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

"On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire's legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date."

Maguire, who had been named in the latest England squad prior to his conviction, was dropped by manager Gareth Southgate "in the best interest of all parties" after the guilty verdict was announced.

Speaking before removing Maguire from his squad, Southgate said: "I've spoken with Harry, I have insight into the story which is very different to what's been reported."

Yoannis Paradissis, the lawyer who assisted the prosecution in the case, told Sky News the victims were awaiting an apology, saying: "If they had said they were very sorry I do not think the matter would have arrived here."